The Denver Nuggets (24-11) are slightly favored (by 2.5 points) to extend a five-game road win streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (16-17) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Nuggets vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Warriors 114

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Warriors (+ 2.5)

Warriors (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-1.1)

Nuggets (-1.1) Pick OU: Under (234.5)



Under (234.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.1

The Nuggets' .457 ATS win percentage (16-19-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Warriors' .455 mark (15-18-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Denver (14-15) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 2.5 points or more this season (48.3%) than Golden State (8-4) does as a 2.5+-point underdog (66.7%).

Golden State and its opponents have gone over the total 57.6% of the time this season (19 out of 33). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (14 out of 35).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Nuggets are 22-9, a better record than the Warriors have put up (3-10) as moneyline underdogs.

Nuggets Performance Insights

The Nuggets are scoring 115.1 points per game this season (15th-ranked in NBA), but they've really thrived defensively, giving up just 109.8 points per contest (third-best).

With 44.6 boards per game, Denver ranks ninth in the NBA. It cedes 43 rebounds per contest, which ranks 12th in the league.

With 29.7 assists per game, the Nuggets are second-best in the league in the category.

Denver is top-five this year in turnovers, ranking best in the league with 11.5 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 25th with 12 forced turnovers per contest.

The Nuggets are draining 12.1 three-pointers per game (21st-ranked in NBA) this year, while sporting a 37.8% three-point percentage (seventh-ranked).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.