How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Warriors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets (24-11) will attempt to continue a five-game road winning streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (16-17) on January 4, 2024 at Chase Center.
Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Warriors Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Warriors Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Warriors Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Warriors Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Warriors Prediction
|Nuggets vs Warriors Player Props
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets make 49.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).
- In games Denver shoots better than 46.5% from the field, it is 21-4 overall.
- The Nuggets are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank second.
- The Nuggets average only 1.2 fewer points per game (115.1) than the Warriors allow (116.3).
- Denver has a 14-3 record when putting up more than 116.3 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets are posting 119.9 points per game this year at home, which is 9.3 more points than they're averaging on the road (110.6).
- Denver is surrendering 109.7 points per game this year at home, which is 0.1 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (109.8).
- When playing at home, the Nuggets are making 2.2 more three-pointers per game (13.2) than on the road (11.0). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (39.4%) compared to when playing on the road (36.1%).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
|Reggie Jackson
|Questionable
|Calf
