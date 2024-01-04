The Denver Nuggets (24-11) will attempt to continue a five-game road winning streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (16-17) on January 4, 2024 at Chase Center.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets make 49.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).

In games Denver shoots better than 46.5% from the field, it is 21-4 overall.

The Nuggets are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank second.

The Nuggets average only 1.2 fewer points per game (115.1) than the Warriors allow (116.3).

Denver has a 14-3 record when putting up more than 116.3 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets are posting 119.9 points per game this year at home, which is 9.3 more points than they're averaging on the road (110.6).

Denver is surrendering 109.7 points per game this year at home, which is 0.1 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (109.8).

When playing at home, the Nuggets are making 2.2 more three-pointers per game (13.2) than on the road (11.0). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (39.4%) compared to when playing on the road (36.1%).

Nuggets Injuries