The Denver Nuggets (24-11) are just 2.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a five-game road win streak when they take on the Golden State Warriors (16-17) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Chase Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The matchup's over/under is set at 234.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nuggets vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -2.5 234.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver and its opponents have gone over 234.5 combined points in 10 of 35 games this season.

Denver has an average point total of 224.9 in its matchups this year, 9.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Nuggets are 16-19-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Denver has been favored 31 times and won 22, or 71%, of those games.

Denver has a record of 22-7, a 75.9% win rate, when it's favored by -150 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Nuggets, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 10 28.6% 115.1 232 109.8 226.1 226.0 Warriors 14 42.4% 116.9 232 116.3 226.1 230.3

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets are 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall over their last 10 contests.

In the Nuggets' past 10 games, they have hit the over twice.

Denver has done a better job covering the spread in home games (9-8-0) than it has in road affairs (7-11-0).

The Nuggets put up 115.1 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 116.3 the Warriors allow.

Denver has a 12-5 record against the spread and a 14-3 record overall when scoring more than 116.3 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Nuggets vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Nuggets and Warriors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 16-19 14-15 14-21 Warriors 15-18 8-4 19-14

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets vs. Warriors Point Insights

Nuggets Warriors 115.1 Points Scored (PG) 116.9 15 NBA Rank (PPG) 10 12-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 13-12 14-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 14-11 109.8 Points Allowed (PG) 116.3 3 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 13-13 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-8 20-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 11-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.