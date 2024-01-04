Nikola Jokic vs. Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Nikola Jokic will lead the Denver Nuggets (24-11) into a away game against the Golden State Warriors (16-17) at Chase Center on Thursday, at 10:00 PM ET.
Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!
Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Arena: Chase Center
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Nikola Jokic vs. Stephen Curry Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Nikola Jokic
|Stephen Curry
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1880.4
|1210
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|55.3
|39
|Fantasy Rank
|3
|25
Buy Jokic and Curry gear on Fanatics!
Nikola Jokic vs. Stephen Curry Insights
Nikola Jokic & the Nuggets
- Jokic's numbers for the season are 25.7 points, 9.1 assists and 12.3 boards per contest, shooting 55.9% from the field and 33.3% from downtown, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- The Nuggets have a +188 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.3 points per game. They're putting up 115.1 points per game to rank 15th in the league and are allowing 109.8 per outing to rank third in the NBA.
- Denver is ninth in the league at 44.6 rebounds per game. That's 1.6 more than the 43 its opponents average.
- The Nuggets knock down 12.1 three-pointers per game (21st in the league) at a 37.8% rate (seventh-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.2 their opponents make while shooting 35.6% from deep.
- Denver has committed 11.5 turnovers per game (first in NBA action) while forcing 12 (25th in the league).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Stephen Curry & the Warriors
- Stephen Curry's averages for the season are 27.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists, making 45.8% of his shots from the field and 41% from 3-point range, with 4.7 triples per game (first in NBA).
- The Warriors put up 116.9 points per game (10th in league) while allowing 116.3 per contest (20th in NBA). They have a +21 scoring differential.
- Golden State comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 3.8 boards. It collects 46.9 rebounds per game (second in league) compared to its opponents' 43.1.
- The Warriors make 14.8 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in the league) at a 36.8% rate (15th in NBA), compared to the 12.5 per game their opponents make, at a 35% rate.
- Golden State has committed 2.3 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 14.5 (25th in NBA) while forcing 12.2 (24th in league).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Nikola Jokic vs. Stephen Curry Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Nikola Jokic
|Stephen Curry
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|9.2
|-1
|Usage Percentage
|30.1%
|31%
|True Shooting Pct
|63.2%
|63.8%
|Total Rebound Pct
|20.2%
|7%
|Assist Pct
|43.7%
|22.6%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.