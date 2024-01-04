Nikola Jokic will lead the Denver Nuggets (24-11) into a away game against the Golden State Warriors (16-17) at Chase Center on Thursday, at 10:00 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info

Nikola Jokic vs. Stephen Curry Fantasy Comparison

Stat Nikola Jokic Stephen Curry Total Fantasy Pts 1880.4 1210 Fantasy Pts Per Game 55.3 39 Fantasy Rank 3 25

Nikola Jokic vs. Stephen Curry Insights

Nikola Jokic & the Nuggets

Jokic's numbers for the season are 25.7 points, 9.1 assists and 12.3 boards per contest, shooting 55.9% from the field and 33.3% from downtown, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

The Nuggets have a +188 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.3 points per game. They're putting up 115.1 points per game to rank 15th in the league and are allowing 109.8 per outing to rank third in the NBA.

Denver is ninth in the league at 44.6 rebounds per game. That's 1.6 more than the 43 its opponents average.

The Nuggets knock down 12.1 three-pointers per game (21st in the league) at a 37.8% rate (seventh-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.2 their opponents make while shooting 35.6% from deep.

Denver has committed 11.5 turnovers per game (first in NBA action) while forcing 12 (25th in the league).

Stephen Curry & the Warriors

Stephen Curry's averages for the season are 27.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists, making 45.8% of his shots from the field and 41% from 3-point range, with 4.7 triples per game (first in NBA).

The Warriors put up 116.9 points per game (10th in league) while allowing 116.3 per contest (20th in NBA). They have a +21 scoring differential.

Golden State comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 3.8 boards. It collects 46.9 rebounds per game (second in league) compared to its opponents' 43.1.

The Warriors make 14.8 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in the league) at a 36.8% rate (15th in NBA), compared to the 12.5 per game their opponents make, at a 35% rate.

Golden State has committed 2.3 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 14.5 (25th in NBA) while forcing 12.2 (24th in league).

Nikola Jokic vs. Stephen Curry Advanced Stats

Stat Nikola Jokic Stephen Curry Plus/Minus Per Game 9.2 -1 Usage Percentage 30.1% 31% True Shooting Pct 63.2% 63.8% Total Rebound Pct 20.2% 7% Assist Pct 43.7% 22.6%

