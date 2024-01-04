Thursday's game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-3) and the Wisconsin Badgers (7-5) at Kohl Center has a projected final score of 71-65 based on our computer prediction, with Nebraska taking home the win. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on January 4.

The Cornhuskers are coming off of an 87-81 victory against Maryland in their last game on Sunday.

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports App

Fox Sports App Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

Prediction: Nebraska 71, Wisconsin 65

Other Big Ten Predictions

Nebraska Schedule Analysis

On December 9 versus the Michigan State Spartans, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 18) in our computer rankings, the Cornhuskers registered their best win of the season, an 80-74 victory on the road.

The Cornhuskers have tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (one), but also have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 1 defeats (three).

Nebraska has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (three).

The Badgers have tied for the 78th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (two).

Nebraska 2023-24 Best Wins

80-74 on the road over Michigan State (No. 18) on December 9

87-81 at home over Maryland (No. 32) on December 31

80-72 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 58) on December 2

71-52 on the road over Wyoming (No. 116) on November 10

75-61 over Lamar (No. 130) on November 23

Nebraska Leaders

Alexis Markowski: 17.5 PTS, 9.8 REB, 50.9 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31)

17.5 PTS, 9.8 REB, 50.9 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31) Jaz Shelley: 13.1 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 38.3 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (27-for-80)

13.1 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 38.3 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (27-for-80) Natalie Potts: 11.3 PTS, 61.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

11.3 PTS, 61.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Darian White: 8.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

8.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Callin Hake: 7.7 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (20-for-42)

Nebraska Performance Insights

The Cornhuskers are outscoring opponents by 18.5 points per game, with a +241 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.2 points per game (39th in college basketball) and give up 60.7 per contest (104th in college basketball).

