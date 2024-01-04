How to Watch the Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Wisconsin Badgers (7-5) go up against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday in Big Ten play.
Nebraska Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Scoring Comparison
- The Cornhuskers' 79.2 points per game are 13.6 more points than the 65.6 the Badgers allow to opponents.
- Nebraska has put together a 10-2 record in games it scores more than 65.6 points.
- Wisconsin has a 7-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 79.2 points.
- The Badgers average 66.5 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 60.7 the Cornhuskers give up.
- Wisconsin has a 7-2 record when scoring more than 60.7 points.
- Nebraska has a 7-0 record when allowing fewer than 66.5 points.
- The Badgers shoot 41.9% from the field, 4.6% higher than the Cornhuskers concede defensively.
- The Cornhuskers make 45.2% of their shots from the field, 6.9% higher than the Badgers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Nebraska Leaders
- Alexis Markowski: 17.5 PTS, 9.8 REB, 50.9 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31)
- Jaz Shelley: 13.1 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 38.3 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (27-for-80)
- Natalie Potts: 11.3 PTS, 61.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
- Darian White: 8.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)
- Callin Hake: 7.7 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (20-for-42)
Nebraska Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Southern
|W 76-51
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Kansas
|L 69-52
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/31/2023
|Maryland
|W 87-81
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Wisconsin
|-
|Kohl Center
|1/7/2024
|Indiana
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|1/11/2024
|Illinois
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
