The Wisconsin Badgers (7-5) go up against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday in Big Ten play.

Nebraska Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin TV: Big Ten Network

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Scoring Comparison

The Cornhuskers' 79.2 points per game are 13.6 more points than the 65.6 the Badgers allow to opponents.

Nebraska has put together a 10-2 record in games it scores more than 65.6 points.

Wisconsin has a 7-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 79.2 points.

The Badgers average 66.5 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 60.7 the Cornhuskers give up.

Wisconsin has a 7-2 record when scoring more than 60.7 points.

Nebraska has a 7-0 record when allowing fewer than 66.5 points.

The Badgers shoot 41.9% from the field, 4.6% higher than the Cornhuskers concede defensively.

The Cornhuskers make 45.2% of their shots from the field, 6.9% higher than the Badgers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Nebraska Leaders

Alexis Markowski: 17.5 PTS, 9.8 REB, 50.9 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31)

17.5 PTS, 9.8 REB, 50.9 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31) Jaz Shelley: 13.1 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 38.3 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (27-for-80)

13.1 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 38.3 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (27-for-80) Natalie Potts: 11.3 PTS, 61.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

11.3 PTS, 61.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Darian White: 8.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

8.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Callin Hake: 7.7 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (20-for-42)

Nebraska Schedule