Thursday's Big Ten schedule includes the Wisconsin Badgers (7-4) versus the Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-3), at 9:00 PM ET.

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Nebraska Players to Watch

Alexis Markowski: 17.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Jaz Shelley: 13.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Darian White: 9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Natalie Potts: 10.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Callin Hake: 7 PTS, 3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Ronnie Porter: 10.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 3 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 3 STL, 0.2 BLK Serah Williams: 16.1 PTS, 9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.9 BLK

16.1 PTS, 9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.9 BLK Brooke Schramek: 10 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

10 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Sania Copeland: 9.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK D'Yanis Jimenez: 11.5 PTS, 4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

