In the upcoming contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Marcus Johansson to light the lamp for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Marcus Johansson score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Johansson stats and insights

Johansson has scored in three of 36 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season against the Lightning.

On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.

He has a 6.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have given up 135 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Johansson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Flames 0 0 0 21:46 Home L 3-1 12/31/2023 Jets 1 0 1 17:09 Home L 3-2 12/30/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:02 Away L 4-2 12/27/2023 Red Wings 3 2 1 13:38 Home W 6-3 12/23/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:42 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 20:41 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 16:18 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 15:56 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:49 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 1 0 1 18:42 Home W 3-2 SO

Wild vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

