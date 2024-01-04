Hall County, NE High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Hall County, Nebraska today, we've got the information.
Hall County, Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kearney High School at Grand Island High School
- Game Time: 7:35 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Grand Island, NE
- Conference: Heartland Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Doniphan-Trumbull High School at Ravenna High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Ravenna, NE
- Conference: LouPlatte Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
