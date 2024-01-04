Can we expect Frederick Gaudreau lighting the lamp when the Minnesota Wild play the Tampa Bay Lightning at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Frederick Gaudreau score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gaudreau stats and insights

In three of 26 games this season, Gaudreau has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Lightning.

Gaudreau has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.

Gaudreau's shooting percentage is 6.3%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have given up 135 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.4 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Gaudreau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Flames 0 0 0 15:05 Home L 3-1 12/31/2023 Jets 2 1 1 13:43 Home L 3-2 12/30/2023 Jets 1 0 1 16:52 Away L 4-2 12/27/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:05 Home W 6-3 12/23/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 16:06 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:02 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 17:04 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:51 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 16:03 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:59 Home W 3-2 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.