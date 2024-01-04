Will Connor Dewar Score a Goal Against the Lightning on January 4?
In the upcoming matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Connor Dewar to find the back of the net for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.
Will Connor Dewar score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Dewar stats and insights
- In four of 36 games this season, Dewar has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Lightning.
- Dewar has no points on the power play.
- Dewar averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.1%.
Lightning defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Lightning are giving up 135 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Dewar recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|9:21
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/31/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:18
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|10:27
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|10:36
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|10:46
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|10:09
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|9:01
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|9:45
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:25
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:14
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
Wild vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
