High school basketball is happening today in Buffalo County, Nebraska, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Buffalo County, Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Kearney High School at Grand Island High School

Game Time: 7:35 PM CT on January 4

7:35 PM CT on January 4 Location: Grand Island, NE

Grand Island, NE Conference: Heartland Athletic Conference

Heartland Athletic Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Doniphan-Trumbull High School at Ravenna High School