Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Victor Wembanyama and others in the Milwaukee Bucks-San Antonio Spurs matchup at Frost Bank Center on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

Bucks vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Bucks vs Spurs Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 31.5 (Over: -110) 12.5 (Over: +104) 6.5 (Over: +116)

The 31.5 points prop bet over/under set for Antetokounmpo on Thursday is 0.9 more than his scoring average on the season (30.6).

His per-game rebound average -- 11.3 -- is 1.2 less than his prop bet over/under in Thursday's game (12.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged 5.9 assists per game, 0.6 fewer than Thursday's assist over/under (6.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -110) 4.5 (Over: +118) 6.5 (Over: -123) 3.5 (Over: -111)

The 26.5-point prop bet for Damian Lillard on Thursday is 1.1 higher than his scoring average on the season (25.4).

He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Thursday of 4.5.

Lillard averages 6.7 assists, 0.2 more than Thursday's prop bet (6.5).

He 3.1 made three-pointers average is 0.4 lower than his prop bet on Thursday.

Brook Lopez Props

PTS REB 3PM 13.5 (Over: -105) 5.5 (Over: +110) 1.5 (Over: -106)

Brook Lopez is averaging 12.8 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.7 less than Thursday's over/under.

He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 5.5).

Lopez's 1.6 three-pointers made per game is 0.1 more than his over/under on Thursday.

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -110) 9.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: -106)

The 18.9 points Wembanyama scores per game are 0.6 less than his over/under on Thursday.

He has collected 10.2 boards per game, 0.7 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.

Wembanyama averages 2.9 assists, 0.4 more than his over/under for Thursday.

Wembanyama has hit 1.4 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

Keldon Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -112) 5.5 (Over: -133) 3.5 (Over: +124) 1.5 (Over: -192)

Keldon Johnson's 17.6 points per game average is 1.9 less than Thursday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 6.3 is 0.8 more than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (5.5).

Johnson's year-long assist average -- 3.9 per game -- is 0.4 higher than Thursday's assist over/under (3.5).

Johnson has averaged 1.9 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

