Top Player Prop Bets for Bucks vs. Spurs on January 4, 2024
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Victor Wembanyama and others in the Milwaukee Bucks-San Antonio Spurs matchup at Frost Bank Center on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.
Bucks vs. Spurs Game Info
- Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
Bucks vs Spurs Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|31.5 (Over: -110)
|12.5 (Over: +104)
|6.5 (Over: +116)
- The 31.5 points prop bet over/under set for Antetokounmpo on Thursday is 0.9 more than his scoring average on the season (30.6).
- His per-game rebound average -- 11.3 -- is 1.2 less than his prop bet over/under in Thursday's game (12.5).
- Antetokounmpo has averaged 5.9 assists per game, 0.6 fewer than Thursday's assist over/under (6.5).
Damian Lillard Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (Over: -110)
|4.5 (Over: +118)
|6.5 (Over: -123)
|3.5 (Over: -111)
- The 26.5-point prop bet for Damian Lillard on Thursday is 1.1 higher than his scoring average on the season (25.4).
- He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Thursday of 4.5.
- Lillard averages 6.7 assists, 0.2 more than Thursday's prop bet (6.5).
- He 3.1 made three-pointers average is 0.4 lower than his prop bet on Thursday.
Brook Lopez Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|13.5 (Over: -105)
|5.5 (Over: +110)
|1.5 (Over: -106)
- Brook Lopez is averaging 12.8 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.7 less than Thursday's over/under.
- He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 5.5).
- Lopez's 1.6 three-pointers made per game is 0.1 more than his over/under on Thursday.
NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs
Victor Wembanyama Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|19.5 (Over: -110)
|9.5 (Over: +108)
|2.5 (Over: -143)
|1.5 (Over: -106)
- The 18.9 points Wembanyama scores per game are 0.6 less than his over/under on Thursday.
- He has collected 10.2 boards per game, 0.7 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.
- Wembanyama averages 2.9 assists, 0.4 more than his over/under for Thursday.
- Wembanyama has hit 1.4 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).
Keldon Johnson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|19.5 (Over: -112)
|5.5 (Over: -133)
|3.5 (Over: +124)
|1.5 (Over: -192)
- Keldon Johnson's 17.6 points per game average is 1.9 less than Thursday's over/under.
- His per-game rebound average of 6.3 is 0.8 more than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (5.5).
- Johnson's year-long assist average -- 3.9 per game -- is 0.4 higher than Thursday's assist over/under (3.5).
- Johnson has averaged 1.9 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).
