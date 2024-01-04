Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Victor Wembanyama and others in the Milwaukee Bucks-San Antonio Spurs matchup at Frost Bank Center on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

Bucks vs. Spurs Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
  • Location: San Antonio, Texas
  • Venue: Frost Bank Center

Bucks vs Spurs Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST
31.5 (Over: -110) 12.5 (Over: +104) 6.5 (Over: +116)
  • The 31.5 points prop bet over/under set for Antetokounmpo on Thursday is 0.9 more than his scoring average on the season (30.6).
  • His per-game rebound average -- 11.3 -- is 1.2 less than his prop bet over/under in Thursday's game (12.5).
  • Antetokounmpo has averaged 5.9 assists per game, 0.6 fewer than Thursday's assist over/under (6.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
26.5 (Over: -110) 4.5 (Over: +118) 6.5 (Over: -123) 3.5 (Over: -111)
  • The 26.5-point prop bet for Damian Lillard on Thursday is 1.1 higher than his scoring average on the season (25.4).
  • He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Thursday of 4.5.
  • Lillard averages 6.7 assists, 0.2 more than Thursday's prop bet (6.5).
  • He 3.1 made three-pointers average is 0.4 lower than his prop bet on Thursday.

Brook Lopez Props

PTS REB 3PM
13.5 (Over: -105) 5.5 (Over: +110) 1.5 (Over: -106)
  • Brook Lopez is averaging 12.8 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.7 less than Thursday's over/under.
  • He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 5.5).
  • Lopez's 1.6 three-pointers made per game is 0.1 more than his over/under on Thursday.

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
19.5 (Over: -110) 9.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: -106)
  • The 18.9 points Wembanyama scores per game are 0.6 less than his over/under on Thursday.
  • He has collected 10.2 boards per game, 0.7 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.
  • Wembanyama averages 2.9 assists, 0.4 more than his over/under for Thursday.
  • Wembanyama has hit 1.4 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

Keldon Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
19.5 (Over: -112) 5.5 (Over: -133) 3.5 (Over: +124) 1.5 (Over: -192)
  • Keldon Johnson's 17.6 points per game average is 1.9 less than Thursday's over/under.
  • His per-game rebound average of 6.3 is 0.8 more than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (5.5).
  • Johnson's year-long assist average -- 3.9 per game -- is 0.4 higher than Thursday's assist over/under (3.5).
  • Johnson has averaged 1.9 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

