The San Antonio Spurs (5-28), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET, hope to halt a three-game home losing skid when hosting the Milwaukee Bucks (24-10).

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Spurs matchup.

Bucks vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Location: San Antonio, Texas

Venue: Frost Bank Center

Bucks vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Bucks vs Spurs Additional Info

Bucks vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Bucks outscore opponents by 5.1 points per game (scoring 124.8 points per game to rank second in the league while allowing 119.7 per contest to rank 24th in the NBA) and have a +172 scoring differential overall.

The Spurs put up 110.9 points per game (26th in league) while allowing 122.8 per contest (27th in NBA). They have a -392 scoring differential and have been outscored by 11.9 points per game.

The teams average 235.7 points per game combined, 12.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These two teams give up a combined 242.5 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than this contest's total.

Milwaukee has compiled a 15-19-0 record against the spread this season.

San Antonio has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 20 times.

Bucks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Giannis Antetokounmpo 34.5 -115 30.6

Bucks and Spurs NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +450 +190 - Spurs +100000 +50000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.