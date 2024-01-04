Should you wager on Brandon Duhaime to score a goal when the Minnesota Wild and the Tampa Bay Lightning meet up on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Brandon Duhaime score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Duhaime stats and insights

Duhaime has scored in four of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Lightning.

Duhaime has no points on the power play.

Duhaime averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.3%.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 135 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.4 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Duhaime recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Flames 0 0 0 9:15 Home L 3-1 12/31/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:04 Home L 3-2 12/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:31 Away L 4-2 12/27/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:26 Home W 6-3 12/23/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 9:07 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:25 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 8:04 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 8:26 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:55 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:17 Home W 3-2 SO

Wild vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

