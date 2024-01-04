Top Player Prop Bets for Blues vs. Canucks on January 4, 2024
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for J.T. Miller, Robert Thomas and others in the Vancouver Canucks-St. Louis Blues matchup at Enterprise Center on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Blues vs. Canucks Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Blues vs. Canucks Additional Info
NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues
Robert Thomas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Thomas is one of the top offensive options for St. Louis with 39 points (1.1 per game), with 15 goals and 24 assists in 36 games (playing 20:47 per game).
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Penguins
|Dec. 30
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 29
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 23
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Panthers
|Dec. 21
|0
|3
|3
|1
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Pavel Buchnevich Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
Pavel Buchnevich has racked up 28 points this season, with 12 goals and 16 assists.
Buchnevich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Penguins
|Dec. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 23
|0
|2
|2
|5
|at Panthers
|Dec. 21
|2
|1
|3
|4
Jordan Kyrou Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Jordan Kyrou has scored nine goals on the season, chipping in 17 assists.
Kyrou Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Penguins
|Dec. 30
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 23
|2
|0
|2
|7
|at Panthers
|Dec. 21
|1
|1
|2
|3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks
J.T. Miller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
One of Vancouver's top offensive players this season is Miller, who has scored 50 points in 37 games (16 goals and 34 assists).
Miller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Senators
|Jan. 2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 23
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Stars
|Dec. 21
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Predators
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|2
Quinn Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)
Quinn Hughes has 10 goals and 36 assists to total 46 points (1.2 per game).
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Senators
|Jan. 2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 28
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 23
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Stars
|Dec. 21
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Predators
|Dec. 19
|0
|2
|2
|2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.