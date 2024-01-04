Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for J.T. Miller, Robert Thomas and others in the Vancouver Canucks-St. Louis Blues matchup at Enterprise Center on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Blues vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blues vs. Canucks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Thomas is one of the top offensive options for St. Louis with 39 points (1.1 per game), with 15 goals and 24 assists in 36 games (playing 20:47 per game).

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Penguins Dec. 30 1 0 1 2 vs. Avalanche Dec. 29 1 0 1 3 vs. Stars Dec. 27 0 0 0 1 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 23 1 1 2 2 at Panthers Dec. 21 0 3 3 1

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Pavel Buchnevich Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

Pavel Buchnevich has racked up 28 points this season, with 12 goals and 16 assists.

Buchnevich Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Penguins Dec. 30 0 0 0 3 vs. Avalanche Dec. 29 0 0 0 5 vs. Stars Dec. 27 0 0 0 5 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 23 0 2 2 5 at Panthers Dec. 21 2 1 3 4

Jordan Kyrou Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Jordan Kyrou has scored nine goals on the season, chipping in 17 assists.

Kyrou Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Penguins Dec. 30 0 1 1 2 vs. Avalanche Dec. 29 0 0 0 2 vs. Stars Dec. 27 0 0 0 5 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 23 2 0 2 7 at Panthers Dec. 21 1 1 2 3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

J.T. Miller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

One of Vancouver's top offensive players this season is Miller, who has scored 50 points in 37 games (16 goals and 34 assists).

Miller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Senators Jan. 2 1 1 2 2 vs. Flyers Dec. 28 0 0 0 2 vs. Sharks Dec. 23 0 2 2 0 at Stars Dec. 21 0 1 1 2 at Predators Dec. 19 0 0 0 2

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Quinn Hughes Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

Quinn Hughes has 10 goals and 36 assists to total 46 points (1.2 per game).

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Senators Jan. 2 0 1 1 1 vs. Flyers Dec. 28 0 1 1 2 vs. Sharks Dec. 23 1 1 2 3 at Stars Dec. 21 0 1 1 1 at Predators Dec. 19 0 2 2 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.