Blues vs. Canucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Vancouver Canucks (24-10-3) and St. Louis Blues (18-17-1) meet at Enterprise Center on Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSMW. The Canucks defeated the Ottawa Senators 6-3 in their last game, while the Blues are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Blues vs. Canucks Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Canucks (-150)
|Blues (+125)
|6.5
|Canucks (-1.5)
Blues Betting Insights
- This season the Blues have been an underdog 24 times, and won 12, or 50.0%, of those games.
- St. Louis has entered 17 games this season as an underdog by +125 or more and is 7-10 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win by the Blues, based on the moneyline, is 44.4%.
- St. Louis has played 13 games this season with more than 6.5 goals.
Blues vs Canucks Additional Info
Blues vs. Canucks Rankings
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|Blues Total (Rank)
|142 (1st)
|Goals
|104 (26th)
|95 (5th)
|Goals Allowed
|117 (19th)
|31 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|12 (31st)
|25 (19th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|20 (8th)
Blues Advanced Stats
- The Blues went 5-5-0 over its last 10 contests, including a 6-4-0 line against the spread in that span.
- St. Louis has gone over the total in four of its last 10 contests.
- The Blues have averaged a total of 6.4 goals in their last 10 games, 0.1 fewer than this game's over/under of 6.5.
- Over their past 10 games, Blues' game goal totals average 7.7 goals, the same as their season-long game scoring average.
- The Blues have scored 104 goals this season (2.9 per game) to rank 26th in the league.
- The Blues have conceded 117 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 19th.
- Their 25th-ranked goal differential is -13.
