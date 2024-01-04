The Vancouver Canucks (24-10-3) and St. Louis Blues (18-17-1) meet at Enterprise Center on Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSMW. The Canucks defeated the Ottawa Senators 6-3 in their last game, while the Blues are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blues vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Canucks (-150) Blues (+125) 6.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blues Betting Insights

This season the Blues have been an underdog 24 times, and won 12, or 50.0%, of those games.

St. Louis has entered 17 games this season as an underdog by +125 or more and is 7-10 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win by the Blues, based on the moneyline, is 44.4%.

St. Louis has played 13 games this season with more than 6.5 goals.

Blues vs Canucks Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blues vs. Canucks Rankings

Canucks Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 142 (1st) Goals 104 (26th) 95 (5th) Goals Allowed 117 (19th) 31 (7th) Power Play Goals 12 (31st) 25 (19th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 20 (8th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Blues Advanced Stats

The Blues went 5-5-0 over its last 10 contests, including a 6-4-0 line against the spread in that span.

St. Louis has gone over the total in four of its last 10 contests.

The Blues have averaged a total of 6.4 goals in their last 10 games, 0.1 fewer than this game's over/under of 6.5.

Over their past 10 games, Blues' game goal totals average 7.7 goals, the same as their season-long game scoring average.

The Blues have scored 104 goals this season (2.9 per game) to rank 26th in the league.

The Blues have conceded 117 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 19th.

Their 25th-ranked goal differential is -13.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.