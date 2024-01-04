Quinn Hughes and Pavel Buchnevich are two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Vancouver Canucks play the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET.

Blues vs. Canucks Game Information

Blues Players to Watch

Robert Thomas has scored 15 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 24 assists (0.7 per game), averaging 2.2 shots per game and shooting 19.2%. This places him among the leaders for St. Louis with 39 total points (1.1 per game).

With 28 total points (0.8 per game), including 12 goals and 16 assists through 34 games, Buchnevich is crucial for St. Louis' attack.

This season, Jordan Kyrou has nine goals and 17 assists for Vancouver.

In the crease, Joel Hofer has a record of 7-6-0 in 14 games this season, conceding 32 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 328 saves and a .911 save percentage, 22nd in the league.

Canucks Players to Watch

One of the leading offensive players this season for Vancouver, J.T. Miller has 50 points in 37 games (16 goals, 34 assists).

Hughes has 10 goals and 36 assists, equaling 46 points (1.2 per game).

Elias Pettersson has scored 15 goals and added 30 assists in 37 games for Vancouver.

Casey DeSmith's record is 6-3-2. He has given up 29 goals (2.58 goals against average) and made 308 saves.

Blues vs. Canucks Stat Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 1st 3.84 Goals Scored 2.89 26th 5th 2.57 Goals Allowed 3.25 20th 28th 27.9 Shots 30.5 17th 13th 30 Shots Allowed 31.9 24th 9th 24.22% Power Play % 11.32% 31st 23rd 77.68% Penalty Kill % 79.38% 20th

