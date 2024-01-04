The Vancouver Canucks (24-10-3) have -150 moneyline odds to win when they visit the St. Louis Blues (18-17-1), who have +125 odds, on Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSMW.

Blues vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Blues vs. Canucks Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Blues vs Canucks Additional Info

Blues vs. Canucks Betting Trends

St. Louis has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 13 of 36 games this season.

The Canucks have gone 14-5 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Blues have been listed as the underdog 24 times this season, and upset their opponent 12 times.

Vancouver is 9-3 (victorious in 75.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -150 or shorter.

St. Louis is 7-10 when it is underdogs of +125 or longer on the moneyline.

Blues Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Kevin Hayes 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+125) 2.5 (+145) Brayden Schenn 0.5 (+190) 0.5 (+105) 1.5 (-175) Robert Thomas 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (-200) 2.5 (+130)

Blues Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 8-2 6-4-0 6.5 3.90 2.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-1-2 3.90 2.50 5 16.1% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 6-4 4-6-0 6.4 3.00 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.00 3.10 5 17.2% Record as ML Favorite 4-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-2 Puck Line Covers 8 Puck Line Losses 2 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 1-2 Record as ML Underdog 4-3 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

