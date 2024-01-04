Big Ten Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
A total of 18 games on Thursday's college basketball schedule feature a Big Ten team, including the matchup between the Michigan Wolverines and the Indiana Hoosiers.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Big Ten Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Michigan Wolverines at Indiana Hoosiers
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4
|Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Nebraska Cornhuskers at Wisconsin Badgers
|9:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4
|Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo)
Follow Big Ten games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
How to Watch Other Conferences Today
