The seven matches today in the ASB Classic round of 32 include No. 34-ranked Christopher Eubanks competing against No. 50 Botic Van de Zandschulp.

ASB Classic Info

Tournament: The ASB Classic

The ASB Classic Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: January 7

January 7 Venue: ASB Tennis Centre

ASB Tennis Centre Location: Auckland, New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand Court Surface: Hard

ASB Classic Favorites

Name Odds to Win Odds Rank Felix Auger-Aliassime +500 1st Ben Shelton +550 2nd Cameron Norrie +650 3rd Gael Monfils +700 4th Arthur Fils +700 4th Roberto Bautista Agut +1000 6th Botic Van de Zandschulp +1200 7th Francisco Cerundolo +1400 8th Christopher Eubanks +1800 9th Sebastian Ofner +1800 9th

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Daniel Altmaier vs. Marcos Giron Round of 32 6:00 PM ET Giron (-200) Altmaier (+155) Aleksandar Vukic vs. Taro Daniel Round of 32 6:00 PM ET Daniel (-130) Vukic (+100) Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Luca van Assche Round of 32 7:20 PM ET - - Borna Gojo vs. Alejandro Tabilo Round of 32 7:20 PM ET Gojo (-155) Tabilo (+120) Alexandre Muller vs. Benjamin Bonzi Round of 32 8:40 PM ET Bonzi (-140) Muller (+110) Christopher Eubanks vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp Round of 32 8:40 PM ET Van de Zandschulp (-160) Eubanks (+125) Alex Michelsen vs. Nuno Borges Round of 32 10:00 PM ET Michelsen (-190) Borges (+145)

