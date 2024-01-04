The Colorado Buffaloes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) will look to extend a six-game winning stretch when visiting the Arizona Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at McKale Center. This game is at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona vs. Colorado matchup in this article.

Arizona vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Arizona vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Arizona vs. Colorado Betting Trends

Arizona has put together a 10-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of seven out of the Wildcats' 13 games this season have gone over the point total.

Colorado is 7-5-1 ATS this season.

Buffaloes games have gone over the point total seven out of 13 times this season.

Arizona Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1000), Arizona is second-best in college basketball. It is one spot below that, third-best, according to computer rankings.

The Wildcats have experienced the 36th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +2000 at the beginning of the season to +1000.

Based on its moneyline odds, Arizona has a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship.

Colorado Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 The Buffaloes have experienced the 36th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +9000 at the start of the season to +8000.

The implied probability of Colorado winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.