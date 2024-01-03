The Villanova Wildcats (9-4, 2-0 Big East) will try to build on a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Xavier Musketeers (7-6, 1-1 Big East) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. This matchup is at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Villanova vs. Xavier Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Villanova Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats are shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 39.8% the Musketeers allow to opponents.
  • Villanova has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.8% from the field.
  • The Musketeers are the 47th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at 98th.
  • The 73.6 points per game the Wildcats average are just 4.1 more points than the Musketeers give up (69.5).
  • Villanova is 6-2 when scoring more than 69.5 points.

Xavier Stats Insights

  • The Musketeers have shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points above the 40.2% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
  • Xavier is 6-3 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers rank 171st.
  • The Musketeers put up an average of 75.3 points per game, 11.8 more points than the 63.5 the Wildcats give up.
  • When Xavier allows fewer than 73.6 points, it is 5-1.

Villanova Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Villanova is posting 1.8 fewer points per game (72.0) than it is in road games (73.8).
  • The Wildcats are allowing 58.8 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 6.7 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (65.5).
  • In terms of total threes made, Villanova has fared better when playing at home this season, draining 10.6 per game, compared to 9.8 in away games. Meanwhile, it has produced a 34.2% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 36.1% clip on the road.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Xavier scored 83.6 points per game at home last season, and 80.5 on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Musketeers conceded 5.4 fewer points per game at home (71.7) than on the road (77.1).
  • At home, Xavier knocked down 7.2 treys per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.1). Xavier's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (38.0%) than on the road (40.5%) too.

Villanova Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 UCLA W 65-56 Wells Fargo Center
12/20/2023 @ Creighton W 68-66 CHI Health Center Omaha
12/23/2023 @ DePaul W 84-48 Wintrust Arena
1/3/2024 Xavier - The William B. Finneran Pavilion
1/6/2024 St. John's - The William B. Finneran Pavilion
1/12/2024 DePaul - The William B. Finneran Pavilion

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Winthrop W 75-59 Cintas Center
12/20/2023 @ St. John's L 81-66 Carnesecca Arena
12/23/2023 Seton Hall W 74-54 Cintas Center
1/3/2024 @ Villanova - The William B. Finneran Pavilion
1/10/2024 UConn - Cintas Center
1/13/2024 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion

