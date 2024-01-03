The Villanova Wildcats (9-4, 2-0 Big East) will try to build on a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Xavier Musketeers (7-6, 1-1 Big East) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. This matchup is at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Villanova vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania TV: FOX Sports Networks

Villanova Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 39.8% the Musketeers allow to opponents.

Villanova has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.8% from the field.

The Musketeers are the 47th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at 98th.

The 73.6 points per game the Wildcats average are just 4.1 more points than the Musketeers give up (69.5).

Villanova is 6-2 when scoring more than 69.5 points.

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers have shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points above the 40.2% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Xavier is 6-3 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.

The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers rank 171st.

The Musketeers put up an average of 75.3 points per game, 11.8 more points than the 63.5 the Wildcats give up.

When Xavier allows fewer than 73.6 points, it is 5-1.

Villanova Home & Away Comparison

At home, Villanova is posting 1.8 fewer points per game (72.0) than it is in road games (73.8).

The Wildcats are allowing 58.8 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 6.7 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (65.5).

In terms of total threes made, Villanova has fared better when playing at home this season, draining 10.6 per game, compared to 9.8 in away games. Meanwhile, it has produced a 34.2% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 36.1% clip on the road.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Xavier scored 83.6 points per game at home last season, and 80.5 on the road.

In 2022-23, the Musketeers conceded 5.4 fewer points per game at home (71.7) than on the road (77.1).

At home, Xavier knocked down 7.2 treys per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.1). Xavier's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (38.0%) than on the road (40.5%) too.

Villanova Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 UCLA W 65-56 Wells Fargo Center 12/20/2023 @ Creighton W 68-66 CHI Health Center Omaha 12/23/2023 @ DePaul W 84-48 Wintrust Arena 1/3/2024 Xavier - The William B. Finneran Pavilion 1/6/2024 St. John's - The William B. Finneran Pavilion 1/12/2024 DePaul - The William B. Finneran Pavilion

Xavier Upcoming Schedule