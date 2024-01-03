How to Watch Villanova vs. Xavier on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Villanova Wildcats (9-4, 2-0 Big East) will try to build on a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Xavier Musketeers (7-6, 1-1 Big East) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. This matchup is at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Villanova vs. Xavier Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Villanova Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 39.8% the Musketeers allow to opponents.
- Villanova has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.8% from the field.
- The Musketeers are the 47th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at 98th.
- The 73.6 points per game the Wildcats average are just 4.1 more points than the Musketeers give up (69.5).
- Villanova is 6-2 when scoring more than 69.5 points.
Xavier Stats Insights
- The Musketeers have shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points above the 40.2% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
- Xavier is 6-3 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers rank 171st.
- The Musketeers put up an average of 75.3 points per game, 11.8 more points than the 63.5 the Wildcats give up.
- When Xavier allows fewer than 73.6 points, it is 5-1.
Villanova Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Villanova is posting 1.8 fewer points per game (72.0) than it is in road games (73.8).
- The Wildcats are allowing 58.8 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 6.7 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (65.5).
- In terms of total threes made, Villanova has fared better when playing at home this season, draining 10.6 per game, compared to 9.8 in away games. Meanwhile, it has produced a 34.2% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 36.1% clip on the road.
Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Xavier scored 83.6 points per game at home last season, and 80.5 on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Musketeers conceded 5.4 fewer points per game at home (71.7) than on the road (77.1).
- At home, Xavier knocked down 7.2 treys per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.1). Xavier's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (38.0%) than on the road (40.5%) too.
Villanova Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|UCLA
|W 65-56
|Wells Fargo Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Creighton
|W 68-66
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/23/2023
|@ DePaul
|W 84-48
|Wintrust Arena
|1/3/2024
|Xavier
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|St. John's
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|1/12/2024
|DePaul
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Winthrop
|W 75-59
|Cintas Center
|12/20/2023
|@ St. John's
|L 81-66
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/23/2023
|Seton Hall
|W 74-54
|Cintas Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Villanova
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|1/10/2024
|UConn
|-
|Cintas Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Providence
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
