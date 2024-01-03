The San Diego State Aztecs (11-2, 0-0 MWC) will host the Fresno State Bulldogs (7-6, 0-0 MWC) after victories in eight home games in a row. It tips at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

San Diego State vs. Fresno State Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California TV: FOX Sports Networks

San Diego State Stats Insights

The Aztecs are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

San Diego State has a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

The Aztecs are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 264th.

The Aztecs put up 77.7 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 72.2 the Bulldogs give up.

When San Diego State scores more than 72.2 points, it is 8-1.

Fresno State Stats Insights

The Bulldogs have shot at a 48.3% clip from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Aztecs have averaged.

Fresno State has compiled a 7-5 straight-up record in games it shoots above 39.7% from the field.

The Aztecs are the rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 326th.

The Bulldogs' 71.4 points per game are just 4.5 more points than the 66.9 the Aztecs give up to opponents.

When Fresno State allows fewer than 77.7 points, it is 7-3.

San Diego State Home & Away Comparison

Offensively San Diego State has performed better when playing at home this year, scoring 78.3 points per game, compared to 71.3 per game when playing on the road.

When playing at home, the Aztecs are surrendering 11.8 fewer points per game (60.5) than on the road (72.3).

At home, San Diego State is sinking 0.9 more threes per game (8.2) than in away games (7.3). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (32.7%) compared to in road games (32.6%).

Fresno State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Fresno State averaged 63.4 points per game at home last season, and 65.5 on the road.

The Bulldogs gave up fewer points at home (60.1 per game) than away (72.2) last season.

At home, Fresno State sunk 7.0 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged away (6.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (31.7%) than away (31.9%).

San Diego State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/19/2023 Saint Katherine W 91-57 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 12/21/2023 Stanford W 74-60 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 12/29/2023 @ Gonzaga W 84-74 McCarthey Athletic Center 1/3/2024 Fresno State - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 1/6/2024 UNLV - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 1/9/2024 @ San Jose State - Provident Credit Union Event Center

Fresno State Upcoming Schedule