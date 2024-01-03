How to Watch Providence vs. Seton Hall on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The No. 23 Providence Friars (11-2, 2-0 Big East) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when hosting the Seton Hall Pirates (8-5, 1-1 Big East) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Providence vs. Seton Hall Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Providence Stats Insights
- The Friars are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Pirates allow to opponents.
- In games Providence shoots higher than 41.7% from the field, it is 10-0 overall.
- The Friars are the 97th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Pirates sit at 130th.
- The Friars score 6.2 more points per game (75.2) than the Pirates give up (69.0).
- Providence has an 11-1 record when scoring more than 69.0 points.
Seton Hall Stats Insights
- The Pirates are shooting 45.8% from the field, 7.8% higher than the 38.0% the Friars' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Seton Hall has an 8-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 38.0% from the field.
- The Pirates are the 130th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Friars sit at 287th.
- The Pirates put up 10.0 more points per game (73.9) than the Friars give up (63.9).
- Seton Hall is 7-3 when allowing fewer than 75.2 points.
Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Providence scored 82.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 9.0 more points than it averaged on the road (73.9).
- In home games, the Friars allowed 1.3 fewer points per game (70.5) than away from home (71.8).
- Looking at three-pointers, Providence performed better when playing at home last season, draining 7.1 three-pointers per game with a 37.0% three-point percentage, compared to 6.2 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage in road games.
Seton Hall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Seton Hall scored 5.1 more points per game at home (70.9) than on the road (65.8).
- The Pirates gave up fewer points at home (64.3 per game) than on the road (65.9) last season.
- Seton Hall knocked down more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than away (5.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.5%) than away (32.2%).
Providence Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Sacred Heart
|W 78-64
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/19/2023
|Marquette
|W 72-57
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/23/2023
|Butler
|W 85-75
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|1/3/2024
|Seton Hall
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|@ Creighton
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|1/10/2024
|@ St. John's
|-
|Madison Square Garden
Seton Hall Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Missouri
|W 93-87
|T-Mobile Center
|12/20/2023
|UConn
|W 75-60
|Prudential Center
|12/23/2023
|@ Xavier
|L 74-54
|Cintas Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Providence
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|Marquette
|-
|Prudential Center
|1/9/2024
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
