The No. 23 Providence Friars (11-2, 2-0 Big East) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when hosting the Seton Hall Pirates (8-5, 1-1 Big East) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Providence vs. Seton Hall Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island TV: FOX Sports Networks

Providence Stats Insights

The Friars are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Pirates allow to opponents.

In games Providence shoots higher than 41.7% from the field, it is 10-0 overall.

The Friars are the 97th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Pirates sit at 130th.

The Friars score 6.2 more points per game (75.2) than the Pirates give up (69.0).

Providence has an 11-1 record when scoring more than 69.0 points.

Seton Hall Stats Insights

The Pirates are shooting 45.8% from the field, 7.8% higher than the 38.0% the Friars' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Seton Hall has an 8-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 38.0% from the field.

The Pirates are the 130th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Friars sit at 287th.

The Pirates put up 10.0 more points per game (73.9) than the Friars give up (63.9).

Seton Hall is 7-3 when allowing fewer than 75.2 points.

Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Providence scored 82.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 9.0 more points than it averaged on the road (73.9).

In home games, the Friars allowed 1.3 fewer points per game (70.5) than away from home (71.8).

Looking at three-pointers, Providence performed better when playing at home last season, draining 7.1 three-pointers per game with a 37.0% three-point percentage, compared to 6.2 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage in road games.

Seton Hall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Seton Hall scored 5.1 more points per game at home (70.9) than on the road (65.8).

The Pirates gave up fewer points at home (64.3 per game) than on the road (65.9) last season.

Seton Hall knocked down more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than away (5.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.5%) than away (32.2%).

Providence Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 Sacred Heart W 78-64 Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/19/2023 Marquette W 72-57 Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/23/2023 Butler W 85-75 Amica Mutual Pavilion 1/3/2024 Seton Hall - Amica Mutual Pavilion 1/6/2024 @ Creighton - CHI Health Center Omaha 1/10/2024 @ St. John's - Madison Square Garden

Seton Hall Upcoming Schedule