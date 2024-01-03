The Omaha Mavericks (7-8) take the court against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-7) as only 2.5-point favorites on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network. The point total in the matchup is 144.5.

Omaha vs. Northern Arizona Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: Baxter Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Omaha -2.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Omaha Betting Records & Stats

In four of 10 games this season, Omaha and its opponents have combined to score more than 144.5 points.

The average total in Omaha's games this season is 142.4, 2.1 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Mavericks have compiled a 6-4-0 record against the spread.

Omaha has split the two games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Mavericks have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -140.

The implied probability of a win from Omaha, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

Omaha vs. Northern Arizona Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Omaha 4 40% 72.4 139.3 70 146.6 145.3 Northern Arizona 6 46.2% 66.9 139.3 76.6 146.6 145.3

Additional Omaha Insights & Trends

The Mavericks record just 4.2 fewer points per game (72.4) than the Lumberjacks allow (76.6).

When Omaha puts up more than 76.6 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

Omaha vs. Northern Arizona Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Omaha 6-4-0 0-0 5-5-0 Northern Arizona 6-7-0 4-5 5-8-0

Omaha vs. Northern Arizona Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Omaha Northern Arizona 5-7 Home Record 6-8 1-15 Away Record 3-13 4-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 8-8-0 Away ATS Record 10-5-0 76.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.6 62.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 8-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-2-0 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-10-0

