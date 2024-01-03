Omaha vs. Northern Arizona January 3 Tickets & Start Time
The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-6) meet the Omaha Mavericks (6-6) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Baxter Arena. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET and be available via Summit League Network.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Omaha vs. Northern Arizona Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Summit League Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Omaha Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Omaha Players to Watch
- Frankie Fidler: 15.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nick Davis: 9.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Marquel Sutton: 10.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tony Osburn: 8.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Grant Stubblefield: 5.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Northern Arizona Players to Watch
- Trenton McLaughlin: 15.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Liam Lloyd: 8.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jayden Jackson: 9.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Oakland Fort: 9.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Carson Basham: 8.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Omaha vs. Northern Arizona Stat Comparison
|Omaha Rank
|Omaha AVG
|Northern Arizona AVG
|Northern Arizona Rank
|217th
|73.8
|Points Scored
|66.1
|329th
|153rd
|69.8
|Points Allowed
|75.3
|282nd
|285th
|33.8
|Rebounds
|30.4
|354th
|295th
|7.5
|Off. Rebounds
|6.3
|349th
|240th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|6.8
|240th
|333rd
|10.7
|Assists
|14.0
|152nd
|134th
|11.3
|Turnovers
|13.6
|310th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.