The Omaha Mavericks (4-9) will attempt to stop a three-game losing stretch when visiting the Eastern Washington Eagles (10-3) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Reese Court. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET.

Omaha Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Reese Court in Cheney, Washington

Reese Court in Cheney, Washington TV: ESPN+

Omaha vs. Eastern Washington Scoring Comparison

The Mavericks' 74.9 points per game are 19.7 more points than the 55.2 the Eagles give up.

When it scores more than 55.2 points, Omaha is 4-9.

Eastern Washington is 9-1 when it gives up fewer than 74.9 points.

The Eagles put up 72.2 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 81.8 the Mavericks allow.

Eastern Washington is 3-0 when scoring more than 81.8 points.

Omaha has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 72.2 points.

The Eagles shoot 43.2% from the field, 5.0% lower than the Mavericks concede defensively.

The Mavericks make 41.5% of their shots from the field, just 4.4% more than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

Omaha Leaders

Grace Cave: 10.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.1 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (16-for-43)

10.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.1 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (16-for-43) Kennedi Grant: 11.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.8 FG%, 21.9 3PT% (7-for-32)

11.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.8 FG%, 21.9 3PT% (7-for-32) Aaliyah Stanley: 12.2 PTS, 45.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (20-for-44)

12.2 PTS, 45.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (20-for-44) Polina Nikulochkina: 8.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.0 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

8.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.0 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17) Deanay Watson: 6.6 PTS, 45.5 FG%

Omaha Schedule