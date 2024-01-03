The Eastern Washington Eagles (7-3) will face the Omaha Mavericks (4-7) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Omaha vs. Eastern Washington Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Omaha Players to Watch

Grace Cave: 10.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Kennedi Grant: 10.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Aaliyah Stanley: 11.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Polina Nikulochkina: 8.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Deanay Watson: 6.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Eastern Washington Players to Watch

Jamie Loera: 11.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Aaliyah Alexander: 15.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Jacinta Buckley: 9.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Milly Knowles: 7.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaleesa Lawrence: 9.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

