The Omaha Mavericks (7-8) take the court against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 on Summit League Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Omaha vs. Northern Arizona Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska TV: Summit League Network

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Omaha Stats Insights

The Mavericks are shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 47.7% the Lumberjacks allow to opponents.

In games Omaha shoots better than 47.7% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Mavericks are the 286th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lumberjacks rank 358th.

The Mavericks score just 4.2 fewer points per game (72.4) than the Lumberjacks give up (76.6).

Omaha is 5-1 when scoring more than 76.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Omaha Home & Away Comparison

Omaha is averaging 85.2 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 25.8 more points than it is averaging in away games (59.4).

The Mavericks are surrendering 69.0 points per game this season in home games, which is 0.3 more points than they're allowing in road games (68.7).

Omaha is draining 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 36.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 2.8 more threes and 8.9% points better than it is averaging in away games (4.7 threes per game, 27.7% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Omaha Upcoming Schedule