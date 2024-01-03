The Omaha Mavericks (7-8) take the court against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 on Summit League Network.

Omaha vs. Northern Arizona Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska
  • TV: Summit League Network

Omaha Stats Insights

  • The Mavericks are shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 47.7% the Lumberjacks allow to opponents.
  • In games Omaha shoots better than 47.7% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
  • The Mavericks are the 286th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lumberjacks rank 358th.
  • The Mavericks score just 4.2 fewer points per game (72.4) than the Lumberjacks give up (76.6).
  • Omaha is 5-1 when scoring more than 76.6 points.

Omaha Home & Away Comparison

  • Omaha is averaging 85.2 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 25.8 more points than it is averaging in away games (59.4).
  • The Mavericks are surrendering 69.0 points per game this season in home games, which is 0.3 more points than they're allowing in road games (68.7).
  • Omaha is draining 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 36.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 2.8 more threes and 8.9% points better than it is averaging in away games (4.7 threes per game, 27.7% three-point percentage).

Omaha Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 @ Cal Poly L 66-53 Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
12/29/2023 Denver L 95-80 Baxter Arena
12/31/2023 @ South Dakota W 67-51 Sanford Coyote Sports Center
1/3/2024 Northern Arizona - Baxter Arena
1/6/2024 @ Idaho State - Holt Arena
1/11/2024 North Dakota - Baxter Arena

