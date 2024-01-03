How to Watch Omaha vs. Northern Arizona on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Omaha Mavericks (7-8) take the court against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 on Summit League Network.
Omaha vs. Northern Arizona Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: Summit League Network
Omaha Stats Insights
- The Mavericks are shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 47.7% the Lumberjacks allow to opponents.
- In games Omaha shoots better than 47.7% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
- The Mavericks are the 286th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lumberjacks rank 358th.
- The Mavericks score just 4.2 fewer points per game (72.4) than the Lumberjacks give up (76.6).
- Omaha is 5-1 when scoring more than 76.6 points.
Omaha Home & Away Comparison
- Omaha is averaging 85.2 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 25.8 more points than it is averaging in away games (59.4).
- The Mavericks are surrendering 69.0 points per game this season in home games, which is 0.3 more points than they're allowing in road games (68.7).
- Omaha is draining 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 36.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 2.8 more threes and 8.9% points better than it is averaging in away games (4.7 threes per game, 27.7% three-point percentage).
Omaha Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Cal Poly
|L 66-53
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
|12/29/2023
|Denver
|L 95-80
|Baxter Arena
|12/31/2023
|@ South Dakota
|W 67-51
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|1/3/2024
|Northern Arizona
|-
|Baxter Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Idaho State
|-
|Holt Arena
|1/11/2024
|North Dakota
|-
|Baxter Arena
