Wednesday's game features the Eastern Washington Eagles (10-3) and the Omaha Mavericks (4-9) clashing at Reese Court in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 85-58 win for heavily favored Eastern Washington according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on January 3.

The Mavericks are coming off of a 77-71 loss to South Dakota in their most recent game on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Omaha vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Reese Court in Cheney, Washington

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Omaha vs. Eastern Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Washington 85, Omaha 58

Omaha Schedule Analysis

The Mavericks beat the No. 309-ranked (according to our computer rankings) CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners, 87-79, on November 27, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Omaha 2023-24 Best Wins

87-79 at home over CSU Bakersfield (No. 309) on November 27

68-63 on the road over Texas Southern (No. 345) on December 18

Omaha Leaders

Grace Cave: 10.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.1 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (16-for-43)

10.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.1 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (16-for-43) Kennedi Grant: 11.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.8 FG%, 21.9 3PT% (7-for-32)

11.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.8 FG%, 21.9 3PT% (7-for-32) Aaliyah Stanley: 12.2 PTS, 45.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (20-for-44)

12.2 PTS, 45.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (20-for-44) Polina Nikulochkina: 8.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.0 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

8.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.0 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17) Deanay Watson: 6.6 PTS, 45.5 FG%

Omaha Performance Insights

The Mavericks have been outscored by 6.9 points per game (posting 74.9 points per game, 72nd in college basketball, while conceding 81.8 per contest, 352nd in college basketball) and have a -90 scoring differential.

The Mavericks average 79.6 points per game at home, and 69.5 away.

In 2023-24 Omaha is allowing 1.8 fewer points per game at home (81.0) than on the road (82.8).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.