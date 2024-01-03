Two hot teams meet when the Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten) host the Indiana Hoosiers (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. The Cornhuskers are 3.5-point favorites and put their four-game win streak on the line against the Hoosiers, who have won three straight. The matchup has an over/under of 151.5.

Nebraska vs. Indiana Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nebraska -3.5 151.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nebraska Betting Records & Stats

Nebraska's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 151.5 points four times.

The average total in Nebraska's games this season is 143.1, 8.4 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Cornhuskers are 8-4-0 against the spread this season.

Nebraska has been the favorite in six games this season and won five (83.3%) of those contests.

The Cornhuskers are undefeated in five games this season when favored by -165 or more on the moneyline.

Nebraska has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Nebraska vs. Indiana Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nebraska 4 33.3% 77.6 153.9 65.5 138.9 145.3 Indiana 4 36.4% 76.3 153.9 73.4 138.9 143.9

Additional Nebraska Insights & Trends

Nebraska compiled an 8-12-0 ATS record in conference games last year.

The Cornhuskers record 77.6 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 73.4 the Hoosiers give up.

When Nebraska totals more than 73.4 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall.

Nebraska vs. Indiana Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nebraska 8-4-0 6-2 7-5-0 Indiana 6-5-0 2-1 6-5-0

Nebraska vs. Indiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Nebraska Indiana 11-4 Home Record 15-2 4-8 Away Record 5-7 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.1 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.5 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-4-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

