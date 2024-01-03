Nebraska vs. Indiana January 3 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's Big Ten slate includes the Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-2, 1-1 Big Ten) playing the Indiana Hoosiers (8-3, 2-0 Big Ten) at 9:00 PM ET on BTN.
Nebraska vs. Indiana Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Nebraska Players to Watch
- Rienk Mast: 13.0 PTS, 9.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brice Williams: 13.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Juwan Gary: 14.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Keisei Tominaga: 13.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jamarques Lawrence: 6.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Indiana Players to Watch
- Kel'el Ware: 15.5 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Malik Reneau: 13.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Trey Galloway: 11.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mackenzie Mgbako: 9.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Anthony Walker: 7.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
Nebraska vs. Indiana Stat Comparison
|Nebraska Rank
|Nebraska AVG
|Indiana AVG
|Indiana Rank
|144th
|76.5
|Points Scored
|73.5
|223rd
|63rd
|65.8
|Points Allowed
|72.8
|229th
|36th
|41.3
|Rebounds
|35.5
|227th
|63rd
|10.8
|Off. Rebounds
|7.5
|295th
|70th
|8.8
|3pt Made
|3.6
|361st
|84th
|15.3
|Assists
|13.7
|171st
|62nd
|10.3
|Turnovers
|11.5
|157th
