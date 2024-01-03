How to Watch Nebraska vs. Indiana on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten) bring a four-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the Indiana Hoosiers (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten), who have won three straight. It starts at 9:00 PM ET (on Big Ten Network) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Nebraska vs. Indiana Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Nebraska Stats Insights
- The Cornhuskers are shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Hoosiers allow to opponents.
- In games Nebraska shoots better than 41.8% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.
- The Cornhuskers are the 24th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoosiers rank 214th.
- The 77.6 points per game the Cornhuskers put up are only 4.2 more points than the Hoosiers allow (73.4).
- Nebraska has a 9-0 record when putting up more than 73.4 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Nebraska Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Nebraska put up 70.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 5.1 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (65.8).
- In 2022-23, the Cornhuskers gave up 65.7 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 75.2.
- In home games, Nebraska made 0.2 more treys per game (7.0) than on the road (6.8). However, it sported a lower three-point percentage at home (33.2%) compared to in away games (33.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nebraska Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Kansas State
|W 62-46
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|North Dakota
|W 83-75
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/29/2023
|South Carolina State
|W 91-62
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|1/3/2024
|Indiana
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Wisconsin
|-
|Kohl Center
|1/9/2024
|Purdue
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.