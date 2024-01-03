The Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten) bring a four-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the Indiana Hoosiers (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten), who have won three straight. It starts at 9:00 PM ET (on Big Ten Network) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Nebraska vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nebraska Stats Insights

The Cornhuskers are shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Hoosiers allow to opponents.

In games Nebraska shoots better than 41.8% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.

The Cornhuskers are the 24th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoosiers rank 214th.

The 77.6 points per game the Cornhuskers put up are only 4.2 more points than the Hoosiers allow (73.4).

Nebraska has a 9-0 record when putting up more than 73.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Nebraska Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Nebraska put up 70.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 5.1 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (65.8).

In 2022-23, the Cornhuskers gave up 65.7 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 75.2.

In home games, Nebraska made 0.2 more treys per game (7.0) than on the road (6.8). However, it sported a lower three-point percentage at home (33.2%) compared to in away games (33.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nebraska Upcoming Schedule