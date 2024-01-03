The Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten) bring a four-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the Indiana Hoosiers (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten), who have won three straight. It starts at 9:00 PM ET (on Big Ten Network) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Nebraska vs. Indiana Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
  • TV: Big Ten Network
Nebraska Stats Insights

  • The Cornhuskers are shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Hoosiers allow to opponents.
  • In games Nebraska shoots better than 41.8% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.
  • The Cornhuskers are the 24th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoosiers rank 214th.
  • The 77.6 points per game the Cornhuskers put up are only 4.2 more points than the Hoosiers allow (73.4).
  • Nebraska has a 9-0 record when putting up more than 73.4 points.

Nebraska Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Nebraska put up 70.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 5.1 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (65.8).
  • In 2022-23, the Cornhuskers gave up 65.7 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 75.2.
  • In home games, Nebraska made 0.2 more treys per game (7.0) than on the road (6.8). However, it sported a lower three-point percentage at home (33.2%) compared to in away games (33.9%).

Nebraska Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 @ Kansas State W 62-46 Bramlage Coliseum
12/20/2023 North Dakota W 83-75 Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/29/2023 South Carolina State W 91-62 Pinnacle Bank Arena
1/3/2024 Indiana - Pinnacle Bank Arena
1/6/2024 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center
1/9/2024 Purdue - Pinnacle Bank Arena

