The Los Angeles Lakers (17-17) play the Miami Heat (19-14) on January 3, 2024.

Lakers vs. Heat Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

TV: Bally Sports

Lakers vs Heat Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers are shooting 48.5% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 48.1% the Heat allow to opponents.

Los Angeles has a 13-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.1% from the field.

The Heat are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 17th.

The Lakers score 114.2 points per game, only 2.2 more points than the 112 the Heat allow.

When Los Angeles scores more than 112 points, it is 11-4.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat's 47% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Lakers have given up to their opponents (46.6%).

Miami has put together a 13-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.6% from the field.

The Heat are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 28th.

The Heat's 113 points per game are only 1.7 fewer points than the 114.7 the Lakers give up to opponents.

Miami is 13-3 when it scores more than 114.7 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Lakers are putting up 2.6 more points per game (115.7) than they are when playing on the road (113.1).

Los Angeles is allowing 107.5 points per game this year at home, which is 12.9 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (120.4).

When playing at home, the Lakers are averaging 0.1 more threes per game (10.9) than on the road (10.8). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (36.2%) compared to when playing on the road (35.4%).

Heat Home & Away Comparison

At home the Heat are better offensively, scoring 116.7 points per game, compared to 109.9 on the road. But they're not as good defensively, giving up 116.5 points per game at home, and 108.3 away.

In 2023-24 Miami is allowing 8.2 more points per game at home (116.5) than away (108.3).

At home the Heat are collecting 26.5 assists per game, one more than away (25.5).

Lakers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Gabe Vincent Out Knee Rui Hachimura Out Calf D'Angelo Russell Out Tailbone

Heat Injuries