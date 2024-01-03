Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Julius Randle, DeMar DeRozan and others in the New York Knicks-Chicago Bulls matchup at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.

Knicks vs. Bulls Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ABC and MSG
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: New York City, New York
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs Bulls Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
26.5 (Over: -110) 9.5 (Over: -110) 3.5 (Over: -141) 1.5 (Over: -122)
  • Randle has recorded 24 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 2.5 points fewer than Wednesday's over/under.
  • He has averaged 0.1 more rebounds per game (9.6) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (9.5).
  • Randle's season-long assist average -- 4.7 per game -- is 1.2 higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (3.5).
  • Randle has hit 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (Over: -112) 4.5 (Over: +122) 7.5 (Over: +114) 2.5 (Over: +102)
  • Jalen Brunson's 25.6 points per game are 0.1 higher than Wednesday's prop total.
  • His rebounding average -- four per game -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (4.5).
  • Brunson has picked up 6.2 assists per game, 1.3 fewer than Wednesday's over/under (7.5).
  • His 2.8 made three-pointers average is 0.3 higher than his over/under on Wednesday.

OG Anunoby Props

PTS REB 3PM
15.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: +104)
  • The 15.5-point over/under for OG Anunoby on Wednesday is 0.4 higher than his scoring average.
  • He has pulled down 3.9 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (4.5).
  • Anunoby averages 2.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
22.5 (Over: -110) 3.5 (Over: -143) 4.5 (Over: -147) 0.5 (Over: -128)
  • The 22.5-point over/under for DeRozan on Wednesday is 0.3 higher than his scoring average.
  • He has grabbed 3.8 boards per game, 0.3 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.
  • DeRozan's assist average -- 5.4 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).
  • DeRozan has knocked down 0.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Wednesday (0.5).

Coby White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
21.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: -147)
  • Wednesday's points prop bet for Coby White is 21.5 points. That is 3.9 more than his season average of 17.6.
  • His per-game rebound average -- 4.3 -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (4.5).
  • White has averaged 4.7 assists per game, 0.2 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).
  • White's 2.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

