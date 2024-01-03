Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Julius Randle, DeMar DeRozan and others in the New York Knicks-Chicago Bulls matchup at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.

Knicks vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ABC and MSG

Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs Bulls Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -110) 9.5 (Over: -110) 3.5 (Over: -141) 1.5 (Over: -122)

Randle has recorded 24 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 2.5 points fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.1 more rebounds per game (9.6) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (9.5).

Randle's season-long assist average -- 4.7 per game -- is 1.2 higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (3.5).

Randle has hit 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -112) 4.5 (Over: +122) 7.5 (Over: +114) 2.5 (Over: +102)

Jalen Brunson's 25.6 points per game are 0.1 higher than Wednesday's prop total.

His rebounding average -- four per game -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (4.5).

Brunson has picked up 6.2 assists per game, 1.3 fewer than Wednesday's over/under (7.5).

His 2.8 made three-pointers average is 0.3 higher than his over/under on Wednesday.

OG Anunoby Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: +104)

The 15.5-point over/under for OG Anunoby on Wednesday is 0.4 higher than his scoring average.

He has pulled down 3.9 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (4.5).

Anunoby averages 2.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -110) 3.5 (Over: -143) 4.5 (Over: -147) 0.5 (Over: -128)

The 22.5-point over/under for DeRozan on Wednesday is 0.3 higher than his scoring average.

He has grabbed 3.8 boards per game, 0.3 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.

DeRozan's assist average -- 5.4 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).

DeRozan has knocked down 0.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Wednesday (0.5).

Coby White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: -147)

Wednesday's points prop bet for Coby White is 21.5 points. That is 3.9 more than his season average of 17.6.

His per-game rebound average -- 4.3 -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (4.5).

White has averaged 4.7 assists per game, 0.2 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).

White's 2.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

