The New York Knicks (18-15) play the Chicago Bulls (15-20) on January 3, 2024.

Knicks vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Knicks vs Bulls Additional Info

Knicks Stats Insights

This season, the Knicks have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 46.9% of shots the Bulls' opponents have knocked down.

New York has an 11-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

The Bulls are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at fifth.

The Knicks put up just 3.2 more points per game (115.2) than the Bulls allow (112.0).

When New York totals more than 112.0 points, it is 14-7.

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls are shooting 45.3% from the field, 2.7% lower than the 48.0% the Knicks' opponents have shot this season.

Chicago is 7-4 when it shoots higher than 48.0% from the field.

The Knicks are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank eighth.

The Bulls score an average of 109.5 points per game, just 4.2 fewer points than the 113.7 the Knicks give up.

Chicago has put together a 9-3 record in games it scores more than 113.7 points.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

The Knicks are scoring 114.8 points per game in home games. In road games, they are performing better offensively, averaging 115.5 points per contest.

At home, New York is ceding 7.7 fewer points per game (109) than on the road (116.7).

In terms of threes, the Knicks have been equally balanced in home games and when playing on the road this season, averaging 12.9 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, they've posted a 38.6% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 36.8% mark in road games.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

At home the Bulls average 109.7 points per game, 0.4 more than on the road (109.3). On defense they allow 108.5 points per game at home, 8.2 less than on the road (116.7).

At home Chicago is allowing 108.5 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than it is away (116.7).

The Bulls average 0.7 more assists per game at home (23.6) than on the road (22.9).

Knicks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Mitchell Robinson Out For Season Ankle Malachi Flynn Out Ankle

Bulls Injuries