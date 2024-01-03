The UConn Huskies (9-3) meet a fellow Big East squad, the Creighton Bluejays (8-2), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at D.J. Sokol Arena. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET.

Creighton vs. UConn Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Creighton Players to Watch

Emma Ronsiek: 19.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

19.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Morgan Maly: 15.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Lauren Jensen: 17.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Mallory Brake: 4.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

4.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK Molly Mogensen: 7.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

UConn Players to Watch

Paige Bueckers: 18.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.3 BLK

18.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.3 BLK Aaliyah Edwards: 16.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

16.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Aubrey Griffin: 9.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.0 BLK KK Arnold: 8.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Nika Muhl: 6.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

