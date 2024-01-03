Wednesday's game between the No. 15 UConn Huskies (10-3) and the No. 21 Creighton Bluejays (10-2) at D.J. Sokol Arena has a projected final score of 72-69 based on our computer prediction, with UConn coming out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM on January 3.

Their last time out, the Bluejays won on Saturday 67-56 against St. John's (NY).

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Creighton vs. UConn Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska How to Watch on TV: SNY

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Creighton vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 72, Creighton 69

Other Big East Predictions

Creighton Schedule Analysis

The Bluejays' best victory of the season came against the Michigan State Spartans, a top 50 team (No. 19), according to our computer rankings. The Bluejays claimed the 83-69 neutral-site win on November 24.

The Bluejays have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (three).

Creighton has two wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 19th-most in the country.

The Bluejays have four wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 15th-most in Division 1.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Creighton 2023-24 Best Wins

83-69 over Michigan State (No. 19) on November 24

79-74 on the road over Nebraska (No. 30) on November 19

89-78 on the road over Drake (No. 54) on December 17

57-46 over Georgia Tech (No. 57) on November 23

58-46 at home over South Dakota State (No. 78) on December 21

Creighton Leaders

Emma Ronsiek: 18.6 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 49.7 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (19-for-45)

18.6 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 49.7 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (19-for-45) Lauren Jensen: 17 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44 FG%, 32 3PT% (24-for-75)

17 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44 FG%, 32 3PT% (24-for-75) Morgan Maly: 14.7 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 31 3PT% (27-for-87)

14.7 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 31 3PT% (27-for-87) Mallory Brake: 4.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK, 51.9 FG%

4.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK, 51.9 FG% Molly Mogensen: 7.7 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 47.2 3PT% (17-for-36)

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays have a +160 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.3 points per game. They're putting up 75 points per game to rank 71st in college basketball and are giving up 61.7 per contest to rank 129th in college basketball.

The Bluejays are scoring 74.8 points per game at home. In road games, they are performing better offensively, averaging 77.8 points per contest.

Creighton gives up 56.8 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 72.3 away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.