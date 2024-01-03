Wednesday's game that pits the No. 12 UConn Huskies (10-3) versus the No. 21 Creighton Bluejays (10-2) at D.J. Sokol Arena has a projected final score of 72-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UConn, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 7:00 PM on January 3.

The Bluejays are coming off of a 67-56 victory against St. John's (NY) in their most recent game on Saturday.

The Bluejays won their last outing 67-56 against St. John's (NY) on Saturday. The Huskies won their last matchup 95-64 against Marquette on Sunday. In the victory, Lauren Jensen led the Bluejays with 20 points. In the Huskies' win, Paige Bueckers led the way with 25 points (adding one rebound and five assists).

Creighton vs. UConn Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

How to Watch on TV: SNY

Creighton vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 72, Creighton 69

Top 25 Predictions

Creighton Schedule Analysis

On November 24 versus the Michigan State Spartans, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 18) in our computer rankings, the Bluejays notched their best win of the season, an 83-69 victory at a neutral site.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bluejays are 3-2 (.600%) -- tied for the seventh-most victories.

Creighton has tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (two).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Bluejays are 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most wins.

Creighton 2023-24 Best Wins

83-69 over Michigan State (No. 18) on November 24

79-74 on the road over Nebraska (No. 30) on November 19

89-78 on the road over Drake (No. 54) on December 17

57-46 over Georgia Tech (No. 58) on November 23

58-46 at home over South Dakota State (No. 78) on December 21

UConn Schedule Analysis

On December 16, the Huskies registered their signature win of the season, an 86-62 victory over the Louisville Cardinals, who rank No. 17 in the AP's Top 25.

The Huskies have four Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the fourth-most in the nation. But they also have three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 41st-most.

UConn has two wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 18th-most in the country.

The Bluejays have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (four).

UConn 2023-24 Best Wins

86-62 at home over Louisville (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 16

80-48 at home over Maryland (No. 32) on November 16

95-64 at home over Marquette (No. 19/AP Poll) on December 31

62-44 on the road over Minnesota (No. 37) on November 19

71-63 over Kansas (No. 45) on November 25

Creighton Leaders

Emma Ronsiek: 18.6 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 49.7 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (19-for-45)

18.6 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 49.7 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (19-for-45) Jensen: 17.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.0 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (24-for-75)

17.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.0 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (24-for-75) Morgan Maly: 14.7 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (27-for-87)

14.7 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (27-for-87) Mallory Brake: 4.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK, 51.9 FG%

4.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK, 51.9 FG% Molly Mogensen: 7.7 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 47.2 3PT% (17-for-36)

UConn Leaders

Bueckers: 19.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 1.3 BLK, 53.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (27-for-54)

19.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 1.3 BLK, 53.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (27-for-54) Aaliyah Edwards: 17.0 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.6 STL, 58.5 FG%

17.0 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.6 STL, 58.5 FG% Aubrey Griffin: 9.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 54.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

9.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 54.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) KK Arnold: 8.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 52.4 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)

8.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 52.4 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20) Nika Muhl: 6.5 PTS, 5.1 AST, 50.0 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (15-for-37)

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays' +160 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.0 points per game (72nd in college basketball) while giving up 61.7 per contest (127th in college basketball).

The Bluejays are scoring 74.8 points per game this year at home, which is 3.0 fewer points than they're averaging when playing on the road (77.8).

Creighton is giving up 56.8 points per game this season at home, which is 15.5 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (72.3).

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies are outscoring opponents by 20.3 points per game, with a +265 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.8 points per game (17th in college basketball) and allow 62.5 per contest (146th in college basketball).

In 2023-24 the Huskies are scoring 9.7 more points per game at home (90.2) than on the road (80.5).

In 2023-24 UConn is conceding 3.0 fewer points per game at home (59.5) than away (62.5).

