Wednesday's game between the No. 12 UConn Huskies (10-3) and the No. 21 Creighton Bluejays (10-2) at D.J. Sokol Arena has a projected final score of 72-69 based on our computer prediction, with UConn securing the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM on January 3.

The Bluejays took care of business in their last matchup 67-56 against St. John's (NY) on Saturday.

The Bluejays came out on top in their last game 67-56 against St. John's (NY) on Saturday. In their last game on Sunday, the Huskies claimed a 95-64 victory over Marquette. Lauren Jensen scored a team-high 20 points for the Bluejays in the victory. In the Huskies' win, Paige Bueckers led the team with 25 points (adding one rebound and five assists).

Creighton vs. UConn Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska How to Watch on TV: SNY

Creighton vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 72, Creighton 69

Creighton Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season on November 24, the Bluejays defeated the Michigan State Spartans, a top 50 team (No. 19) in our computer rankings, by a score of 83-69.

The Bluejays have three wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the sixth-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Creighton is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories.

The Bluejays have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (four).

Creighton 2023-24 Best Wins

83-69 over Michigan State (No. 19) on November 24

79-74 on the road over Nebraska (No. 30) on November 19

89-78 on the road over Drake (No. 54) on December 17

57-46 over Georgia Tech (No. 57) on November 23

58-46 at home over South Dakota State (No. 78) on December 21

UConn Schedule Analysis

When the Huskies took down the Louisville Cardinals (No. 17 in the AP's Top 25) on December 16 by a score of 86-62, it was their signature victory of the season thus far.

The Huskies have four Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the third-most in the country. But they also have three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 39th-most.

UConn has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (two).

The Bluejays have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (four).

UConn 2023-24 Best Wins

86-62 at home over Louisville (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 16

80-48 at home over Maryland (No. 32) on November 16

95-64 at home over Marquette (No. 19/AP Poll) on December 31

62-44 on the road over Minnesota (No. 37) on November 19

71-63 over Kansas (No. 48) on November 25

Creighton Leaders

Emma Ronsiek: 18.6 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 49.7 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (19-for-45)

18.6 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 49.7 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (19-for-45) Jensen: 17.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.0 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (24-for-75)

17.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.0 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (24-for-75) Morgan Maly: 14.7 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (27-for-87)

14.7 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (27-for-87) Mallory Brake: 4.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK, 51.9 FG%

4.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK, 51.9 FG% Molly Mogensen: 7.7 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 47.2 3PT% (17-for-36)

UConn Leaders

Bueckers: 19.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 1.3 BLK, 53.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (27-for-54)

19.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 1.3 BLK, 53.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (27-for-54) Aaliyah Edwards: 17.0 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.6 STL, 58.5 FG%

17.0 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.6 STL, 58.5 FG% Aubrey Griffin: 9.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 54.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

9.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 54.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) KK Arnold: 8.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 52.4 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)

8.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 52.4 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20) Nika Muhl: 6.5 PTS, 5.1 AST, 50.0 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (15-for-37)

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays average 75.0 points per game (71st in college basketball) while allowing 61.7 per outing (129th in college basketball). They have a +160 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.3 points per game.

At home, the Bluejays are averaging 3.0 fewer points per game (74.8) than they are on the road (77.8).

In 2023-24, Creighton is giving up 56.8 points per game in home games. In road games, it is allowing 72.3.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies' +265 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 20.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 82.8 points per game (17th in college basketball) while allowing 62.5 per contest (146th in college basketball).

In 2023-24 the Huskies are scoring 9.7 more points per game at home (90.2) than away (80.5).

UConn allows 59.5 points per game at home, and 62.5 on the road.

