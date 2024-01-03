Wednesday's game at D.J. Sokol Arena has the No. 12 UConn Huskies (10-3) squaring off against the No. 21 Creighton Bluejays (10-2) at 7:00 PM (on January 3). Our computer prediction projects a victory for UConn by a score of 72-69, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Bluejays are coming off of a 67-56 victory against St. John's (NY) in their most recent outing on Saturday. The Huskies head into this matchup following a 95-64 win over Marquette on Sunday. In the Bluejays' win, Lauren Jensen led the way with a team-high 20 points (adding three rebounds and six assists). Paige Bueckers scored 25 points in the Huskies' win, leading the team.

Creighton vs. UConn Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska How to Watch on TV: SNY

Creighton vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 72, Creighton 69

Top 25 Predictions

Creighton Schedule Analysis

The Bluejays clinched their signature win of the season on November 24, when they secured an 83-69 victory over the Michigan State Spartans, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 19), according to our computer rankings.

The Bluejays have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (three).

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Creighton is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories.

The Bluejays have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (four).

Creighton 2023-24 Best Wins

83-69 over Michigan State (No. 19) on November 24

79-74 on the road over Nebraska (No. 30) on November 19

89-78 on the road over Drake (No. 54) on December 17

57-46 over Georgia Tech (No. 57) on November 23

58-46 at home over South Dakota State (No. 78) on December 21

UConn Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Huskies beat the No. 17 Louisville Cardinals, 86-62, on December 16.

The Huskies have tied for the third-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (four), but also have tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (three).

UConn has two wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Bluejays are 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most victories.

UConn 2023-24 Best Wins

86-62 at home over Louisville (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 16

80-48 at home over Maryland (No. 32) on November 16

95-64 at home over Marquette (No. 19/AP Poll) on December 31

62-44 on the road over Minnesota (No. 37) on November 19

71-63 over Kansas (No. 48) on November 25

Creighton Leaders

Emma Ronsiek: 18.6 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 49.7 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (19-for-45)

18.6 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 49.7 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (19-for-45) Jensen: 17 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44 FG%, 32 3PT% (24-for-75)

17 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44 FG%, 32 3PT% (24-for-75) Morgan Maly: 14.7 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 31 3PT% (27-for-87)

14.7 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 31 3PT% (27-for-87) Mallory Brake: 4.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK, 51.9 FG%

4.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK, 51.9 FG% Molly Mogensen: 7.7 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 47.2 3PT% (17-for-36)

UConn Leaders

Bueckers: 19.2 PTS, 2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 53.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (27-for-54)

19.2 PTS, 2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 53.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (27-for-54) Aaliyah Edwards: 17 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.6 STL, 58.5 FG%

17 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.6 STL, 58.5 FG% Aubrey Griffin: 9.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 54.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

9.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 54.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) KK Arnold: 8.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 52.4 FG%, 40 3PT% (8-for-20)

8.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 52.4 FG%, 40 3PT% (8-for-20) Nika Muhl: 6.5 PTS, 5.1 AST, 50 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (15-for-37)

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays outscore opponents by 13.3 points per game (scoring 75 points per game to rank 71st in college basketball while allowing 61.7 per contest to rank 129th in college basketball) and have a +160 scoring differential overall.

The Bluejays are scoring 74.8 points per game this season at home, which is three fewer points than they're averaging in road games (77.8).

Creighton surrenders 56.8 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 72.3 in road games.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies outscore opponents by 20.3 points per game (posting 82.8 points per game, 17th in college basketball, and giving up 62.5 per contest, 146th in college basketball) and have a +265 scoring differential.

At home, the Huskies average 90.2 points per game. On the road, they average 80.5.

In 2023-24 UConn is conceding three fewer points per game at home (59.5) than on the road (62.5).

