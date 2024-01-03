The Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0 ACC) will welcome in the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) after victories in three straight home games. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ESPN

Clemson Stats Insights

The Tigers make 49.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than the Hurricanes have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

In games Clemson shoots higher than 41.3% from the field, it is 11-1 overall.

The Tigers are the 81st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hurricanes rank 115th.

The 82.3 points per game the Tigers score are 12.5 more points than the Hurricanes give up (69.8).

Clemson is 10-1 when scoring more than 69.8 points.

Miami (FL) Stats Insights

The Hurricanes have shot at a 50.7% rate from the field this season, 11.0 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

Miami (FL) is 10-2 when it shoots higher than 39.7% from the field.

The Hurricanes are the 115th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 212th.

The Hurricanes score an average of 84.7 points per game, 15.5 more points than the 69.2 the Tigers give up to opponents.

When Miami (FL) gives up fewer than 82.3 points, it is 9-0.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, Clemson put up 6.6 more points per game (78.4) than it did on the road (71.8).

In home games, the Tigers allowed 7.9 fewer points per game (65.2) than when playing on the road (73.1).

Clemson drained 9.1 threes per game with a 38.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 5.6% points better than it averaged in road games (7.3 threes per game, 33.2% three-point percentage).

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Miami (FL) scored 83.4 points per game last season, 8.2 more than it averaged away (75.2).

At home, the Hurricanes gave up 72.9 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 69.

At home, Miami (FL) knocked down 8.3 trifectas per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (7.2). Miami (FL)'s 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.3%) than away (35.3%).

Clemson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 @ Memphis L 79-77 FedExForum 12/22/2023 Queens W 109-79 Littlejohn Coliseum 12/29/2023 Radford W 93-58 Littlejohn Coliseum 1/3/2024 @ Miami (FL) - Watsco Center 1/6/2024 North Carolina - Littlejohn Coliseum 1/10/2024 @ Virginia Tech - Cassell Coliseum

Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule