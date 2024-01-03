Big East teams will hit the court in six games on Wednesday in college basketball action. That includes the UConn Huskies playing the Creighton Bluejays at D.J. Sokol Arena.

Big East Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV DePaul Blue Demons at Providence Friars 11:00 AM ET, Wednesday, January 3 - Marquette Golden Eagles at St. John's Red Storm 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3 FloHoops Villanova Wildcats at Seton Hall Pirates 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3 - UConn Huskies at Creighton Bluejays 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3 SNY Georgetown Hoyas at Butler Bulldogs 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3 -

