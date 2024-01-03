Big East Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, January 3
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Big East teams will hit the court in six games on Wednesday in college basketball action. That includes the UConn Huskies playing the Creighton Bluejays at D.J. Sokol Arena.
Big East Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|DePaul Blue Demons at Providence Friars
|11:00 AM ET, Wednesday, January 3
|-
|Marquette Golden Eagles at St. John's Red Storm
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3
|FloHoops
|Villanova Wildcats at Seton Hall Pirates
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3
|-
|UConn Huskies at Creighton Bluejays
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3
|SNY
|Georgetown Hoyas at Butler Bulldogs
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3
|-
