Tuesday's college basketball slate features several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Michigan State Spartans and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

Dayton Flyers vs. UMass Minutewomen

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: William D. Mullins Center

William D. Mullins Center Location: Amherst, Massachusetts

How to Watch Dayton vs. UMass

TV: Fubo Sports US

TV: NESN Plus

George Mason Patriots vs. Rhode Island Rams

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Thomas F. Ryan Center

Thomas F. Ryan Center Location: Kingston, Rhode Island

How to Watch George Mason vs. Rhode Island

UTSA Roadrunners vs. East Carolina Pirates

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Minges Coliseum

Minges Coliseum Location: Greenville, North Carolina

How to Watch UTSA vs. East Carolina

Davidson Wildcats vs. La Salle Explorers

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Venue: Tom Gola Arena

Tom Gola Arena Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch Davidson vs. La Salle

North Texas Eagles vs. Temple Owls

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Liacouras Center

Liacouras Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch North Texas vs. Temple

Kennesaw State Owls vs. Mercer Bears

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Hawkins Arena

Hawkins Arena Location: Macon, Georgia

How to Watch Kennesaw State vs. Mercer

Tulane Green Wave vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Center

Donald W. Reynolds Center Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

How to Watch Tulane vs. Tulsa

Michigan State Spartans vs. No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Carver-Hawkeye Arena Location: Iowa City, Iowa

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Iowa

TV: Peacock