The Minnesota Wild (16-15-4) take on the Calgary Flames (15-16-5) at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI. The Wild fell to the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 in their last game, while the Flames are coming off a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Wild vs. Flames Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Wild (-115) Flames (-105) 6 Wild (-1.5)

Wild Betting Insights

The Wild have compiled a 10-4 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Minnesota has a 10-4 record (winning 71.4% of its games).

The Wild have a 53.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In 20 of 35 matches this season, Minnesota and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Wild vs Flames Additional Info

Wild vs. Flames Rankings

Wild Total (Rank) Flames Total (Rank) 107 (21st) Goals 107 (21st) 111 (16th) Goals Allowed 116 (19th) 22 (20th) Power Play Goals 14 (28th) 34 (31st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 18 (5th)

Wild Advanced Stats

In its last 10 contests Minnesota has gone 7-3-0 overall, with a 6-4-0 record against the spread.

Minnesota hit the over in four of its past 10 games.

The average amount of goals in the Wild's past 10 games is 0.1 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

In their last 10 games, the Wild are putting up 0.8 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Wild's 3.1 average goals per game add up to 107 total, which makes them the 21st-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Wild are ranked 16th in NHL play in goals against this season, having given up 111 total goals (3.2 per game).

They're ranked 20th in the league with a -4 goal differential .

