Wild vs. Flames Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 2
The Minnesota Wild (16-15-4) and Calgary Flames (15-16-5) square off at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI. The Wild fell to the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 in their most recent game, while the Flames are coming off a 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.
The Wild's offense has totaled 30 goals over their last 10 outings, while their defense has allowed 25 goals. They have had 30 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored six goals (20.0%). They are 7-3-0 in those contests.
Wild vs. Flames Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer projection model for this matchup expects a final result of Wild 4, Flames 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Wild (-115)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Flames (+1.5)
Wild vs Flames Additional Info
Wild Splits and Trends
- The Wild (16-15-4 overall) have a 5-4-9 record in contests that have needed overtime.
- Minnesota is 3-6-2 (eight points) in its 11 games decided by one goal.
- The four times this season the Wild finished a game with just one goal, they went 1-2-1 (three points).
- Minnesota has finished 2-5-1 in the eight games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering five points).
- The Wild have scored three or more goals in 22 games (13-7-2, 28 points).
- In the 13 games when Minnesota has scored a single power-play goal, it has a 6-7-0 record (12 points).
- In games when it has outshot its opponent, Minnesota is 10-6-2 (22 points).
- The Wild have been outshot by opponents in 17 games, going 6-9-2 to record 14 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Wild Rank
|Wild AVG
|Flames AVG
|Flames Rank
|19th
|3.06
|Goals Scored
|2.97
|22nd
|17th
|3.17
|Goals Allowed
|3.22
|18th
|19th
|30.3
|Shots
|31.8
|10th
|15th
|30.3
|Shots Allowed
|29.6
|10th
|21st
|18.64%
|Power Play %
|12.07%
|29th
|30th
|72.58%
|Penalty Kill %
|84.21%
|6th
Wild vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
