The Creighton Bluejays (9-2, 0-0 Big East) meet a fellow Big East team, the Georgetown Hoyas (7-5, 0-1 Big East), on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Capital One Arena. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and is available via CBS Sports Network.

Creighton vs. Georgetown Game Information

Creighton Players to Watch

  • Baylor Scheierman: 18.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Trey Alexander: 15.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Ryan Kalkbrenner: 16.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.3 BLK
  • Steven Ashworth: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Francisco Farabello: 5.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Georgetown Players to Watch

  • Dontrez Styles: 15.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Supreme Cook: 10.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jayden Epps: 18.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jay Heath: 8.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Rowan Brumbaugh: 9.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Creighton vs. Georgetown Stat Comparison

Georgetown Rank Georgetown AVG Creighton AVG Creighton Rank
174th 75.6 Points Scored 84.5 27th
198th 71.6 Points Allowed 66.5 77th
157th 37.3 Rebounds 39.6 64th
72nd 10.7 Off. Rebounds 8.6 226th
71st 8.8 3pt Made 11.5 4th
155th 14.0 Assists 17.5 27th
274th 13.0 Turnovers 9.7 39th

