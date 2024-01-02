Creighton vs. Georgetown January 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Creighton Bluejays (9-2, 0-0 Big East) meet a fellow Big East team, the Georgetown Hoyas (7-5, 0-1 Big East), on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Capital One Arena. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and is available via CBS Sports Network.
Creighton vs. Georgetown Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Creighton Players to Watch
- Baylor Scheierman: 18.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Trey Alexander: 15.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ryan Kalkbrenner: 16.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Steven Ashworth: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Francisco Farabello: 5.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Georgetown Players to Watch
- Dontrez Styles: 15.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Supreme Cook: 10.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jayden Epps: 18.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jay Heath: 8.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Rowan Brumbaugh: 9.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Creighton vs. Georgetown Stat Comparison
|Georgetown Rank
|Georgetown AVG
|Creighton AVG
|Creighton Rank
|174th
|75.6
|Points Scored
|84.5
|27th
|198th
|71.6
|Points Allowed
|66.5
|77th
|157th
|37.3
|Rebounds
|39.6
|64th
|72nd
|10.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|226th
|71st
|8.8
|3pt Made
|11.5
|4th
|155th
|14.0
|Assists
|17.5
|27th
|274th
|13.0
|Turnovers
|9.7
|39th
