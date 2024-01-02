The Creighton Bluejays (9-2, 0-0 Big East) meet a fellow Big East team, the Georgetown Hoyas (7-5, 0-1 Big East), on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Capital One Arena. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and is available via CBS Sports Network.

Creighton vs. Georgetown Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 2 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

Creighton Players to Watch

Baylor Scheierman: 18.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Trey Alexander: 15.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Ryan Kalkbrenner: 16.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.3 BLK

16.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.3 BLK Steven Ashworth: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Francisco Farabello: 5.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Georgetown Players to Watch

Dontrez Styles: 15.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Supreme Cook: 10.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Jayden Epps: 18.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

18.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Jay Heath: 8.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Rowan Brumbaugh: 9.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Creighton vs. Georgetown Stat Comparison

Georgetown Rank Georgetown AVG Creighton AVG Creighton Rank 174th 75.6 Points Scored 84.5 27th 198th 71.6 Points Allowed 66.5 77th 157th 37.3 Rebounds 39.6 64th 72nd 10.7 Off. Rebounds 8.6 226th 71st 8.8 3pt Made 11.5 4th 155th 14.0 Assists 17.5 27th 274th 13.0 Turnovers 9.7 39th

