Two hot teams square off when the No. 15 Colorado State Rams (12-1, 0-0 MWC) host the New Mexico Lobos (12-1, 0-0 MWC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET. The Rams are 3.5-point favorites and put their three-game win streak on the line against the Lobos, winners of 11 straight. The matchup's point total is set at 156.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Moby Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Colorado State -3.5 156.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colorado State vs New Mexico Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Rams have compiled a 7-3-0 record against the spread.

New Mexico is 8-3-0 ATS this year.

New Mexico's .727 ATS win percentage (8-3-0 ATS record) is higher than Colorado State's .700 mark (7-3-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Over/Under Stats

Games Over 156.5 % of Games Over 156.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Colorado State 4 40% 84.7 169.2 68.2 135.4 149.6 New Mexico 4 36.4% 84.5 169.2 67.2 135.4 153.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Colorado State vs New Mexico Insights & Trends

The 84.7 points per game the Rams average are 17.5 more points than the Lobos allow (67.2).

Colorado State has a 7-2 record against the spread and a 12-0 record overall when scoring more than 67.2 points.

The Lobos score 16.3 more points per game (84.5) than the Rams give up (68.2).

New Mexico is 8-2 against the spread and 12-0 overall when it scores more than 68.2 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Colorado State 7-3-0 6-3 5-5-0 New Mexico 8-3-0 0-1 4-7-0

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Colorado State New Mexico 9-7 Home Record 15-5 4-7 Away Record 5-6 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-7-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 81.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.3 63.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.4 12-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-6-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.