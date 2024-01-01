How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Hornets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 1
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Charlotte Hornets (7-23) hope to end a seven-game road losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (23-11) on January 1, 2024.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Hornets.
Nuggets vs. Hornets Game Info
- When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Nuggets vs Hornets Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Hornets Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Hornets Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Hornets Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Hornets Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Hornets Prediction
|Nuggets vs Hornets Player Props
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets make 49% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (49.9%).
- Denver has a 15-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.9% from the field.
- The Hornets are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at seventh.
- The Nuggets record 6.1 fewer points per game (115.3) than the Hornets give up (121.4).
- Denver is 11-0 when scoring more than 121.4 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets are putting up 120.5 points per game this season at home, which is 9.9 more points than they're averaging away from home (110.6).
- Denver allows 110.8 points per game at home, compared to 109.8 on the road.
- In terms of three-pointers, the Nuggets have fared better when playing at home this year, draining 13.1 threes per game with a 39.4% three-point percentage, compared to 11 threes per game and a 36.1% three-point percentage in away games.
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
|Aaron Gordon
|Questionable
|Face/Hand
|Reggie Jackson
|Questionable
|Calf
