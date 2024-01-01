The Charlotte Hornets (7-23) hope to end a seven-game road losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (23-11) on January 1, 2024.

Nuggets vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: Bally Sports

Nuggets vs Hornets Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets make 49% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (49.9%).

Denver has a 15-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.9% from the field.

The Hornets are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at seventh.

The Nuggets record 6.1 fewer points per game (115.3) than the Hornets give up (121.4).

Denver is 11-0 when scoring more than 121.4 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets are putting up 120.5 points per game this season at home, which is 9.9 more points than they're averaging away from home (110.6).

Denver allows 110.8 points per game at home, compared to 109.8 on the road.

In terms of three-pointers, the Nuggets have fared better when playing at home this year, draining 13.1 threes per game with a 39.4% three-point percentage, compared to 11 threes per game and a 36.1% three-point percentage in away games.

Nuggets Injuries